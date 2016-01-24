Helicopter crashes in Zhambyl region, pilot hospitalized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A MI-2 helicopter crashed in Zhambyl region on Saturday evening, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The committee said the crash happened at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday (January 23) 220 kilometers away from Taraz city.

Witnesses of the accident took the injured pilot of the crashed helicopter to the nearest hospital. He reportedly sustained severe thermal burns.

A special commission was formed to investigate the accident.