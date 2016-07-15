Helicopter transportation services to be offered between cities of Kazakhstan - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that helicopter transportation services will be offered between the cities of Kazakhstan in the future.

In the interview with 24.kz TV Channel President Nazarbayev said that Astana is turning into a huge megapolis and that it needs good highway infrastructure. The Head of State also mentioned that helicopter transportation services will be developed between Astana and the Burabay national park, cities of Kokshetau, Temirtau, Karaganda and Pavlodar.



President Nazarbayev is confident that it will make the symbol of Kazakhstan - the Burabay national park - even more attractive for tourists.



The President stressed that the Burabay resort plays host to many high-profile international events, such as the Foreign Investors Council, the CIS Summit and the EEU top-level meetings. In his words, guests of the Expo 2017 event will be offered to travel to the Burabay resort as well.