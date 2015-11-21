Helicopter with 7 passengers onboard crashes at New Zealand glacier

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - A helicopter has crashed in New Zealand, with the fate of seven people believed to be on board still unknown, officials say.

The country's Rescue Co-ordination Centre says helicopters have been sent to the crash site at Fox Glacier. A mountain rescue team will then be winched down to the site along with a paramedic, BBC reported. The glacier, on the remote west coast of South Island, is visited by thousands of tourists each year. The helicopter that crashed is believed to be a Eurocopter "Squirrel" operated by local firm Alpine Adventures, the New Zealand Herald website reports. In 2010, nine people died when a plane carrying skydivers - which was heading to Fox Glacier - crashed shortly after take-off.