  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Helicopter with 9 aboard loses contact in Japan

    12:08, 10 August 2018
    Photo: None
    MAEBASHI. KAZINFORM A prefectural government helicopter with nine people aboard lost contact with traffic control in central Japan on Friday morning, local authorities said.

    The rescue helicopter belonging to Gunma Prefecture may have crashed or made an emergency landing, police said, KYODO NEWS reports.


    Those on board included four disaster management officials and five firefighters, according to the prefectural government.

    According to the prefectural government, the helicopter was on a flight to assess a trail route on the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures.

    The route was scheduled to open on Saturday.

    Details also at

    Tags:
    Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!