Helicopter with 9 aboard loses contact in Japan

MAEBASHI. KAZINFORM A prefectural government helicopter with nine people aboard lost contact with traffic control in central Japan on Friday morning, local authorities said.

The rescue helicopter belonging to Gunma Prefecture may have crashed or made an emergency landing, police said, KYODO NEWS reports.



Those on board included four disaster management officials and five firefighters, according to the prefectural government.

According to the prefectural government, the helicopter was on a flight to assess a trail route on the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures.



The route was scheduled to open on Saturday.

