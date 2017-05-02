Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Foundation of First President of Kazakhstan sign MoU

BAKU. KAZINFORM Today, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in social, cultural, scientific and educational areas in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"Our foundations do similar work. Your foundation actively participates in implementing important social projects in education, culture, science and social areas. I am confident that our cooperation will strongly contribute to success achievement in interesting projects of culture and science intended to support gifted youth and young scientists of our countries.", Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan Kanat Jumabayev noted.

During the event Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov thanked Kanat Jumabayev and Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev for supporting all ideas and initiatives of the Azerbaijani foundation. He expressed his confidence in carrying out work to further develop bilateral ties and successfully implement joint projects symbolizing friendship and cooperation for many organizations.

The delegation visited Alley of Honourable Burial where they laid flowers at the monument of Heydar Aliyev. The Kazakh foundation representatives also visited Down's syndrome rehabilitation centre, the Heydar Aliyev Museum and other several sites.

As a reminder, the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation aims at implementation of President's ideas and policy, support in youth's creative and intellectual fulfillment, charity and development of the Expert and Analytical Centre. The foundation has scheduled over 80 events for 2017.

Starting its activity since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively participating in various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.