High chances of precipitation across Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high across most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 27, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Hail, dust storms and fog are forecast for parts of the country as well.

Wind with gusts ranging between 15-28 mps is expected to hit Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to South Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.



Meteorologists predict thunderstorm in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.



Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.