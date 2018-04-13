  • kz
    High chances of precipitation in Kazakhstan this weekend

    12:32, 13 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers, thunderstorm and gusty wind are heading to the south of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform as learnt from Kazhydromet. 

    The cold front will bring hail to southern Kazakhstan on Sunday and Monday as well.

    Chances of precipitation will be low in northern part of the country. However, cold front from the Western Siberia will cause rainy and snowy
    conditions in the north. Temperatures are expected to be 1-3°C lower than usual.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
