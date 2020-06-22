High heat and thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan for Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather persists across the most part of Kazakhstan causing today thunderstorms and rains locally and hail in the north, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, hail and fog are expected to grip today North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

High wind and thunderstorms are forecast to hit Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.

Fog is to blanket East Kazakhstan in the morning and nighttime locally.

Storng wind is set to roll through Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Aktobe regions.

High heat is to linger in Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions.

Fire threat remains high locally in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan regions.