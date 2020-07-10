High heat and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert were issued for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola region will wake up tomorrow to thunderstorms roaring locally with high heat predicted during the day. Chances of storm are high.

Scorching heat is forecast for Kostanay region tomorrow with mercury reading 36 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms will hit West Kazakhstan. Fervent heat is set to grip Uralsk.

Aktobe region will face thunderstorms. Chances of storm are high.

High wind and dust storm will roll through Kyzylorda region. Air temperature will soar up to 42 degrees Celsius.