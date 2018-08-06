High heat, rains and thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan to August 7-9.

The major part of Kazakhstan will observe high heat with occasional rains, thunderstorms, squalls and hail in the west and north-west, the release reads. Temperature will climb to 27-35 degrees Celsius the countrywide. It will be scorcher in the west and north-west with mercury rising as high as 40 degrees Celsius.