    High heat, rains and thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan

    13:52, 06 August 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan to August 7-9.

    The major part of Kazakhstan will observe high heat with occasional rains, thunderstorms, squalls and hail in the west and north-west, the release reads. Temperature will climb to 27-35 degrees Celsius the countrywide. It will be scorcher in the west and north-west with mercury rising as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
