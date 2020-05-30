High heat to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alerts were issued for Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions, Kazhydromet reports.

On May 31 high wind of 15-20 m/s, scorching heat up to 40 degrees Celsius are expected to batter Turkestan region. Chances of storm are high.

May 31-June 2 heat wave with mercury rising as high as to 35-38 degrees Celsius will hit Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.

Air temperature will climb to 41 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda region with high wind predicted locally.

Karaganda region will brace for high heat up to 35-39 degrees Celsius.