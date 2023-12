High heat to scorch Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM High heat is expected to grip today the greater part of Kazakhstan, Occasional rain, dust storm and hail may batter the country locally.

Thunderstorms, high wind and hail are set to hit East Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms are forecast to strike Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola regions.

Dust storm and high wind are to sweep through Kyzylorda region today. Dust storm is to roll through Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau regions.

West Kazakhstan si to face high wind of 15-20m/s.

High heat is expected today in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Fire threat remains high in Atyrtau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda regions.