High heat to scorch Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM High heat up to 42 degrees Celsius is expected to grip Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms will hit Aktobe region on July 9 locally. North-east wind will sweep through the region.

Mercury will rise as high as to 35-38 degrees Celsius during trhe day. Chances of storm are high.

High heat will persist in Mangistau region on July 9 with air temperature climbing to 38-42 degrees Celsius.

Heat up to 36 degrees Celsius is expected to grip Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.