High-level meeting of Astana Process on Syria postponed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria has been postponed until February 16, Kazinform correspondent has reported.

"The opening of the high-level meeting of the Astana Process on Syria is postponed until February 16, 2017, 12.00 p.m. (time of Astana)," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan tweeted.



The meeting was postponed for technical reasons.



Earlier it was reported that the high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria was set to be held in the Kazakh capital on February 15-16, 2017.



According to the guarantor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - the following issues will be discussed at the meeting: implementation of the ceasefire regime in Syria, measures to stabilize situation in particular areas, adoption of rules for a joint operational group, and agreeing further measures to consolidate the ceasefire regime, as well as other practical steps in light of the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.