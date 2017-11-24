  • kz
    High-level official passes away ahead of parliamentary hearings at Majilis

    13:17, 24 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhaksylyk Nazaraly, Deputy Chairman of the Geology and Subsurface Use Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development, has passed away today, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry.

    Mr. Nazaraly was supposed to address the deputies of Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, at the parliamentary hearings today, but felt unwell right before the event. According to preliminary data, paramedics rushed him to a hospital, but he died on the way there.



    The 53-year-old Nazaraly has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee since August 2017.

    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Investments and Development Government
