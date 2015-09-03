  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    High-ranking official arrested in Karaganda region on suspicion of corruption

    12:08, 03 September 2015
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Akim (head) of Osakarskiy district of Karaganda region Nurzhan Abildin was reportedly arrested on suspicion of corruption, local authorities have confirmed.

    Spokesperson of the local anti-corruption agency Didar Smagulov confirmed that Mr. Abildin was arrested on Wednesday (September 2), but refused to give details for legal reasons. Mr. Abildin took up the post of akim of Osakarskiy district only three months ago.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Combating corruption Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!