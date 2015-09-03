High-ranking official arrested in Karaganda region on suspicion of corruption

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Akim (head) of Osakarskiy district of Karaganda region Nurzhan Abildin was reportedly arrested on suspicion of corruption, local authorities have confirmed.

Spokesperson of the local anti-corruption agency Didar Smagulov confirmed that Mr. Abildin was arrested on Wednesday (September 2), but refused to give details for legal reasons. Mr. Abildin took up the post of akim of Osakarskiy district only three months ago.