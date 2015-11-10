  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    High-rise building under construction caught fire in Almaty

    11:39, 10 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Fire broke out at 9:46 a.m. today in a high-rise building under construction in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the municipal emergencies department official spokesperson Sandugash Baimukhambetova.

    According to her, the fire damaged utilities room of the 12-storey building located at the corner of Zharokov and Utepov streets. The area of the fire made 16 square meters. The firefighters liquidated it at 10:28 a.m.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!