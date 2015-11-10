High-rise building under construction caught fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Fire broke out at 9:46 a.m. today in a high-rise building under construction in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the municipal emergencies department official spokesperson Sandugash Baimukhambetova.

According to her, the fire damaged utilities room of the 12-storey building located at the corner of Zharokov and Utepov streets. The area of the fire made 16 square meters. The firefighters liquidated it at 10:28 a.m.