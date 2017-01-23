High time for business community to pay back for Government's support - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the leadership of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting Chairman of the presidium Timur Kulibayev and Chairman of the Board Askar Myrzakhmetov informed the Head of State of the results of the chamber's activity in 2016, development of business community in the country and plans for the period ahead.

The Kazakh President noted that the Government exerts conscious efforts to support domestic business.



"It constantly works to timely amend the legislative acts, reduce the number of inspection authorities and cancel planned inspections. Entrepreneurs play active part in the law-making process and that should help increase the share of business in the national GDP," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



Additionally, President Nazarbayev drew attention that the measures assumed by the Government to develop entrepreneurship in the country should ensure feedback from the business community.



"It is high time for the business community to pay back. It is crucial to constantly attract our citizens to the sphere of entrepreneurship and increasing its share in Kazakhstan's economy," the President noted.



The leadership of the chamber said that SME's share in the national GDP accounts for 25%. Over 3 million people are engaged in small and medium-sized businesses.



"Together with the Prosecutor General's Office and member of the Parliament we constantly review sanitary-epidemiological requirements in various spheres of SME," Myrzakhmetov added.



Additionally, the chamber also reported on the work done to create mobile services in order to optimize the work of domestic entrepreneurs and make it more effective.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.