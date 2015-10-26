High time for Kazakhstan, Qatar to move cooperation to higher level - Nazarbayev

DOHA-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with heads of leading corporations and financial institutes of Qatar in Doha, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting, the Head of State noted that historic and cultural ties unite Kazakhstan and Qatar, praising the role which Qatar plays not only in the region but in the international arena in general. The Kazakh President also stressed that Qatar demonstrates dynamic development evidenced by one of the highest GDP per capital in the world. Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention of those present to the fact that Kazakhstan and Qatar do not use the existing potential of mutually profitable cooperation to the full and it is high time to move commercial and economic ties to a higher level. "Nowadays the Central Asian region has huge potential and economic opportunities. We are ready to develop long-term and mutually profitable partnership," President Nazarbayev pointed out. In conclusion, the Head of State told participants of the meeting about institutional reforms and state programs carried out in Kazakhstan. Participating in the meeting were Chairman of Al-Faisal Holding Co. Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Ezdan Holding Group Sheikh Khalid Bin Thani Al Thani, heads of Um Haish International, Medicare Group-Ahli Hospital, Al Rayan Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank, Qatar National Bank, Qatar Solar Ebergy, Qinvest Bank and more.