High time to search for ways out of geopolitical crisis, Leader of the Nation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XII Astana Economic Forum themed Inspiring growth: people, cities, economies has kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan.

First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the leaders of the world powers to move beyond nonproductive regime to a direct dialogue, Kazinform reports.



"It is crucial to pass from the nonproductive regime of sanctions to a direct dialogue between the leaders of the key powers which shape the future of the entire world," Nursultan Nazarbayev said opening the forum.



The Leader of the Nation stressed that it is high time to debate the ways out of the existing geopolitical crisis between the representatives of the US, China, Russia and the EU.