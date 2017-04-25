High water blocks highways in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - High water has blocked motorways in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions today, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhavtodor.

Restrictions were imposed on a section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Kostanay region due to high water.



Flood waters caused restrictions for all types of transport on sections of the Chelyabinsk-Novosibirsk and the motorway linking Mamlyutka with 20 micro-district as well as washaways of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in North Kazakhstan region.



A section of the Samara-Shymkent was shut down in South Kazakhstan region for the same reason.