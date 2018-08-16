  • kz
    High wind advisory issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    17:03, 16 August 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued high wind and storm advisory for two regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    On August 17, Turkestan region will see a dust storm, northwestern and northeastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorms, western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kostanay region. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
