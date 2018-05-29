High wind alert in effect in Atyrau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued high wind alert for Atyrau city and Atyrau region on May 29.

"Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter the city and the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Earlier it was reported that high wind is expected in a number of regions as well, including Aktobe, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions. Showers, thunderstorm, and hail are forecast for North Kazakhstan region.