  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    High wind alert in effect in Atyrau region

    08:42, 29 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued high wind alert for Atyrau city and Atyrau region on May 29.

    "Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter the city and the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Earlier it was reported that high wind is expected in a number of regions as well, including Aktobe, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions. Showers, thunderstorm, and hail are forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Atyrau region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!