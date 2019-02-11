High wind alert in two regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued high wind alert for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Northeastern and eastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and sometimes 23 mps will batter Kyzylorda region on February 12-13. Northeastern and eastern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda region on February 14. The region will see foggy and slippery conditions on February 13-14. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



Fog and black ice are forecast for Mangistau region on February 12. Fog will blanket the city of Aktau on February 12. Chances of storm are 90-95%.