ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued a storm alert for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Southern and southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit North Kazakhstan region on April 27. Meteorologists warn that its gusts may reach up to 25 mps. Petropavlovsk will also see southern and southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on Saturday.