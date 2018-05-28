High wind forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high across most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, May 28. Showers, thunderstorms, and stiff wind are expected in the country as well. Only southern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather. Some parts of the country will see hail, dust storms and patches of fog.

Thunderstorm, hail, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and sometimes 25 mps accompanied by dust storm are expected in East Kazakhstan region.



Akmola region will observe wind with gusts ranging from 15-25 mps, thunderstorm, hail and patches of fog.



Strong wind with gusts reaching 23-28 mps, thunderstorm and hail are forecast for Almaty region. Same weather conditions will be seen in Zhambyl region.



Thunderstorm, hail, gusty wind and patches of fog are expected in Kostanay region.



Wind will gust up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions and will be accompanied by thunderstorm, fog and hail.



Pavlodar region will see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and thunderstorm.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions.



Thunderstorm and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps are forecast for South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Chances of hail will be high in Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.