ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued a strong wind warning for Zhambyl region this morning.

"On August 11-12, Zhambyl region will observe thunderstorm and fog. Chances of hail and squall will be high in the region. Please be aware that strong winds of 15-20 mps with peak gusts of 23-28 mps will batter the region on August 11-12," Kazhydromet said in a statement.