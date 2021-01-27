Higher temperatures and precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for January 28-30, 2021 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The weather is said to be mainly without precipitation across the country due to the anticyclone spur till January 29, but then the Northwestern Cyclone is to influence the weather in the western regions and the Southern Cyclone in the southern regions on January 30, bringing precipitation as rain and snow as well as significant rises in temperature.