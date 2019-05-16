Highly appreciate confidence of our partners in Kazakhstan, Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XII Astana Economic Forum has kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"I highly appreciate confidence of our partners, countries, friendly investors who had trusted and trust Kazakhstan today. I think that such pragmatic optimism is a key exponent of confidence in political and economic system of Kazakhstan. Our country has become one of the respected members of the world community. For the years of independence the country's economy grew 20 times, the poverty reduced from 40% to 3%. We will further intensify our efforts in this direction," the Leader of the Nation said addressing the XII Astana Economic Forum.



"We continue our work on joining the top 30 most developed countries of the world. We adopted 2050 development strategy. All our strategies and programs are aimed at one purpose the whole country work upon," Nazarbayev said.