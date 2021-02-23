Highway closed due to winter storm in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A highway is closed due to winter weather conditions in Karaganda region, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Traffic movement on Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway (between 24 km and 136 km), namely the site linking Satpayev and Ulytau villages, Karaganda region is restricted due to worsening weather as snow and storm are battering resulting in poor visibility.