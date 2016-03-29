Hijacking of EgyptAir plane not terrorist attack - Cypriot president

NICOSIA. KAZINFORM - Hijacking of the EgyptAir plane that landed at Larnaca airport in Cyprus earlier today is not a terrorist attack, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday.

The EgyptAir domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo was hijacked by Egyptian national Ibrahim Samaha, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported earlier. The hijacker planned to fly to Turkey but the plane landed in Cyprus due to the lack of fuel, the report said. Al Ahram said the hijacker is a professor of veterinary medicine at Alexandria University.

EgyptAir said there were 81 passengers on board the hijacked plane en route from Alexandria to Cairo.

The Al Arabiya TV channel reported that 21 foreign citizens were among the passengers of the plane, including US and British citizens.

The Greek media earlier said the motives of the hijacker may be linked to his private life as he demanded a meeting with his ex-wife, a resident of Cyprus.

"Cypriot authorities are taking the woman to the airport to speak with the man. He has demanded to give a 4-page letter to the woman," the protothema.gr reported. The woman's name is reportedly Marina Paraschou.

It was also reported that seven people, including three passengers, remain on board the hijacked EgyptAir plane, Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Sherif Fathy told reporters on Tuesday.

The airport is currently closed for all incoming and outbound flights. The airport's administration told TASS that the session of emergency services is underway but refused to provide further details.