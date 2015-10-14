Hillary Clinton attacks rival Bernie Sanders on gun laws

LONDON. KAZINFORM Hillary Clinton has attacked her main rival Bernie Sanders on gun laws at the Democratic presidential debate.

When asked if the Vermont senator was strong enough on guns, she said "no, not at all" before vowing to go after the makers of guns used in shootings. Mr Sanders also attacked Mrs Clinton, saying her support for a no-fly zone in Syria would create "serious problems". His rallies have drawn big crowds and he has challenged Mrs Clinton's frontrunner status in some key states. The three other, mostly unknown, candidates on stage in Las Vegas are former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, former Virginia Senator Jim Webb and former Rhode Island Senator Lincoln Chafee. And Vice-President Joe Biden, who is still considering a run for the White House, is looming large despite not actually being on stage. The debate organisers at CNN set aside a lectern just on the off-chance Mr Biden decided to enter the fray at the last minute. Mrs Clinton - long seen as the presumptive front-runner - has seen her support wane amid questions about her trustworthiness. She has been criticised for using a private email account when she served as US secretary of state, a move she now calls a mistake. Some Republicans say Mrs Clinton put classified information at risk by using the private account - a charge she denies. Mr Sanders, a Vermont Senator who calls himself a democratic socialist, has drawn record crowds in recent months with his message of increased economic fairness for the working class. He is leading in early voting states of New Hampshire and Iowa and has defied expectations, raising large amounts of money from thousands of small donors. However Mrs Clinton maintains a substantial lead in many Southern states like South Carolina and swing states like Nevada, where Tuesday's debate will be held. Source: BBC News