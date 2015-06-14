Hillary Clinton labels Russia, Iran, N Korea &#39;traditional threats&#39; to US

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - According to a recent CNN/ORC poll, almost 60 percent of US citizens think Hillary Clinton lacks honesty and trustworthiness. The same poll indicated that Clinton leads the Democratic field by a wide margin, with 60 percent of likely voters saying they would support Clinton.

"No other country on earth is better positioned to thrive in a XXI century. No other country is better equipped to meet traditional threats from countries like Russia, North Korea and Iran, and to deal with the rise of new powers like China."

The ex-US State Secretary and former first lady also stressed in her Saturday address that the United States is prepared to counter such emerging threats as cyberattacks and terror networks, in particular the Islamic State group's expansion.

"As your president I'll do whatever it takes to keep America safe."

On April 12, Clinton announced she was running for US president in 2016 and launched her presidential campaign, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.