Hillary Clinton officially launches 2016 presidential campaign

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Hillary Clinton on Saturday took to a stage in New York City's Roosevelt Island and officially kicked off her 2016 run for the presidency, calling for a new era of shared prosperity in America.

"I'm not running for some Americans, but for all Americans," Clinton said.

Saturday's rally marked the formal kick-off to Clinton's presidential campaign. Thousands of supporters gathered for the former secretary of state's first big campaign event, including Bill and Chelsea Clinton who were by her side, but did not speak.

In the first major speech of her second campaign for the presidency, Clinton portrayed herself as a fierce advocate for those left behind after the recession.

"Prosperity can't be just for CEOs and hedge fund managers. Democracy can't be just for billionaires and corporations," she told a crowd of 5,500. "Prosperity and democracy are part of your basic bargain, too. You brought our country back. Now it's time, your time, to secure the gains and move ahead."

"The middle class needs more growth and more fairness. Growth and fairness go together. For lasting prosperity, you can't have one without the other," she noted.

She pledged to make the economy work for everyday Americans, not just those at the top.

In her speech, she talked about her personal story and how it guides her fight for everyday Americans, and she outlined her guiding principle that the true measure of America's success shouldn't be how those at the top are doing, but how all American families are doing.

She also cited President Barack Obama, and former Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Bill Clinton, her husband, and said they embraced the idea that "real and lasting prosperity must be built by all and shared by all."

"President Roosevelt called on every American to do his or her part, and every American answered. He said there's no mystery about what it takes to build a strong and prosperous America: ' Equality of opportunity.. Jobs for those who can work.. Security for those who need it..,'" she said.

Clinton said she will campaign for the end of special privilege for the few, the preservation of civil liberties for all, and a wider and constantly rising standard of living.

Clinton said her "tenacious fighter" message will form the foundation of the 2016 White House race. She also signaled her intention to campaign on the prospect she would be the first woman elected to the White House, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com.