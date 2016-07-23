Hillary Clinton selects Tim Kaine as her running mate

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Hillary Clinton has chosen Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to be her running mate, turning to a steady and seasoned hand in government to fill out the Democratic ticket, she announced Friday.

"I'm thrilled to announce my running mate, @TimKaine, a man who's devoted his life to fighting for others. -H," she tweeted.



Minutes later, Kaine tweeted: "Just got off the phone with Hillary. I'm honored to be her running mate. Can't wait to hit the trail tomorrow in Miami!"



She will introduce her new partner at a campaign rally Saturday in Miami, a recognition of Florida's pivotal importance in the fall. It's also a chance for Kaine, a fluent Spanish speaker, to introduce Clinton to Latino voters, a critical slice of the electorate in her quest to defeat Donald Trump.



Clinton is hoping to seize the spotlight from Republicans after their convention in Cleveland. The site of Kaine's first joint appearance with Clinton is Florida International University, where the student body is more than half Hispanic.



