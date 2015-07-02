Hillary leads 2016 US presidential race: poll

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A CNN/ORC national poll released Wednesday shows former Florida Governor Jeb Bush gained popularity among likely Republican voters while Senator Marco Rubio lost momentum, but both trailed Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton.

According to the poll, Clinton leads all other Democratic candidates by more than 40 points, with 57 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents behind her and 16 percent backing Vice President Joe Biden and 14 percent for Senator Bernie Sanders.

While the former first lady now holds a strong lead among Democrats, Bush and businessman Donald Trump are the only two Republican candidates holding double-digit support among Republicans. The poll shows that 19 percent of Republicans favor Bush, an increase from 13 percent in May. Rubio, who polled as high as 14 percent in May, has dropped to just 6 percent in the most recent survey. When Rubio falling, Trump is rising, closely following Bush at 12 percent, up from 3 percent before his announcement. In general election polls, Clinton continues to hold significant leads over Bush by 54 to 41 percent, Trump by 59 to 34 percent and Rubio by 56 to 39 percent, the poll found. Source: Xinhua