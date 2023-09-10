  • kz
    Historic win: Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina wins at the US Open 2023

    09:35, 10 September 2023
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara of Finland won the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship Saturday defeating top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

    Anna Danilina is the first Kazakhstani tennis player to win the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship titles. Last year Anna and Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the Australian Open 2022 women’s doubles finals.


