Historical documentary premiered in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The premiere of "Alash Tuy Astynda" ("Under the Flag of Alash"), a documentary film dedicated to the Kazakh national liberation movement, was held at Kinoplexx Sary Arka movie theater in Almaty. The film by Yergen Tokmurzin was created by Kazakhfilm Studio with the participation of Yel producer center on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the film studio's press service.

As far as is known, the political forces of the time participated in a state meeting in Ufa from 8th September to 23, 1918. The Alash representatives presented the legal framework to defend the fight of the national liberation movement. The premiere of "Alash Tuy Astynda" was timed to the 100th anniversary of that historic event.

Preparing the film, the crew followed the trail of the Alash Movement. The filming took place in Semey, Moscow (the Kremlin) and St. Petersburg (at the Tauride Palace that hosted the Duma sessions), St. Petersburg and Kazan universities, and in Ufa (at the then Sibir hotel that hosted state meetings).

The documentary consists of 3 parts. The first part of the film, called "Oyan, Qazaq!" ("Wake up, the Kazakh people"), is devoted to the period of formation of the Alash Movement, the Revolt of 1916, to name but a few.

The second part of the film will tell about the activities of the Government of the Alash Autonomy in 1917-1920.

The third part of the film "Qaterli Otkel" ("Dangerous Pass") gives insights into the fight of the Alash representatives at the Soviet epoch and tells about the fate of the Movement during the Kazakh famine of 1930-1933 and the Stalinist purges.