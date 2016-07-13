Historical figures made of wax presented at exhibition in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known cartoon characters, actors, historical figures made of wax are presented at the exhibition in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana. About forty figures made of wax by the artists from St. Petersburg are exhibited in Astana, the press service of the Astana administration informs.

Stars of show-business, football legend Pele, famous boxer Mike Tyson, characters from such movies as "Avatar", "Pirates of the Caribbean", "Harry Potter" and others are among the exhibits.

Depending on the difficulty of work it might take up to six months to create one figure. All figures are made of wax with the use of silicone.

People can visit the exhibition in Astana every day 10 am to 8 pm from July 13 through August 21.