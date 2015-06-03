History comes to life: 300 unique artifacts on display at Kazakh National Museum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A joint exhibition of the Otyrar State Archeological Preserve Museum and the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Preserve Museum entitled Historical memory was unveiled at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The exposition is dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate. According to museum's representative Kundiya Umbetova, the exhibition showcases nearly 300 unique historical artifacts of Turkestan and Otyrar - jewelry, ovenware, decorative tiles, weapons, manuscripts and more. All exhibit items were discovered by archeologists in those areas. The exhibition organized within the framework of the project Kazakhstan through history of centuries is set to run through December 2015.