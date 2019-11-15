Hit-and-run driver hits woman at crosswalk in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Kenesary and Imanbayeva streets in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday morning, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the accident happened when the woman was crossing the crosswalk at 9:00 am. The hit-and-run driver hit the woman at the full speed and fled the scene.

The woman sustained various injuries and is in stable condition right now.

The police have identified the hit-and-run driver. He is yet to be detained.