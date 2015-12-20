Hoax bomb threat in Manas airport kept passengers on plane

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Today the work of the international airport "Manas" in Kyrgyzstan has been paralyzed for a few hours due to hoax bomb threat.

According to the press service of the National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan, at about 7 am the international airport received an email informing about the bomb threat. At 8 am the border guards received a phone call about a bomb threat at the airport. Immediately after receiving this information, law enforcement authorities have evacuated people from the terminal building. Sappers inspected the site and surrounding areas. For safety reasons passengers of Air Astana arrived onboard "Astana-Bishkek" were not allowed to leave the aircraft. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Aviation Security Service inspected the airport. Explosive devices were not found.