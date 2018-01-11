Hockey ladies celebrate win with a dance in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WHL All Star East Team stunned the audience at the 2018 WHL All Star Game match with their rendition of popular Kazakh dance - Kara zhorga, Kazinform reports.

The ladies celebrated their 3:2 win over the West Team with the lively dance making the Barys Arena audience go nuts.



KHl filmed the dance and shared the video via its official YouTube account.



The match was held within the framework of the Week of KHL Stars-2018 in Astana.



