Hoja Ahmed Yassawi’s book of sayings exhibited in Turkey

KASTAMONU. KAZINFORM - "Heritage of Yassawi and Turkistan" historical exhibition that presents exhibits from South Kazakhstan region has opened in Turkey today, Kazinform cites the press service of "Azret Sultan" State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum.

The exhibition is held in honor of Kastamonu, the cultural capital of the Turkic World and the 40th Anniversary of "Azret Sultan" State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum.

The exhibition features hikmets (a book of sayings) by Hoja Ahmed Yassawi and Kul Azim, written around 1845, the original version of "Diwan-i Hikmet" book of wisdom, Suleyman Bakırgani's "Diwan", manuscripts written in Turkic and devoted to Hoja Ahmed Yassawi "Bustanul Muhibbin", and over 100 paintings which reflect the historical and holy places of the region.

"I sincerely congratulate the people of Turkey, the people of Kastamonu, and the participants of today's event on the opening of the historical exhibition, which is the most crucial for all Turkic peoples," said Mayor of Kastamonu Tahsin Babas.



"In tribute to the historical collection of sacred Turkistan, Turkish guests of the exhibition examined the exhibits with great interest. In addition to "Azret Sultan" reserve museum, this event also promotes the historical sites of South Kazakhstan," said Director of the reserve museum Nurbolat Akhmetzhanov.



The exhibition will last until May 15 in the cities of Kastamonu, Ankara, and Bursa.

