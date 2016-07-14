Holding of Expo 2017 huge achievement for Kazakhstan - Assanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Holding of the Expo 2017 event in Astana is a huge achievement for Kazakhstan, believes Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov.

"Many developed countries bid to host the exhibition. But the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) chose Astana thanks to personal authority and political heft of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thus, our capital that is only 18 years old found itself on par with such centuries-old cities as Paris, London, New York, Shanghai and Milan," the Prosecutor General said at the session of the Coordination Council ensuring the rule of law, order and fight against crime.



"Kazakhstan is the first among post-Soviet countries to be honored with hosting of the Expo event. It is of paramount importance for further formation of the young state. This mega project will make Kazakhstan universally known," Assanov added.



