Holding of snap elections to Majilis supported by society, KISI

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Early elections to the Majilis is supported by society, this has been said by chief researcher of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KISI) Lesya Karatayeva.

"In his address to the people the Head of State argued the need for early elections to the Majilis of the Parliament. And the decision was made after a comprehensive analysis of the current situation in the country. During the consultations held by the Head of State, positive opinion on the matter was expressed by representatives of judicial, executive branches of government," said L.Karatayeva.

In her view, the situation is obviously requests a new impetus for the realization of all set goals. In addition, the elections will give a new impulse to the implementation of reforms and anti-crisis activities, said Lesya Karatayeva.