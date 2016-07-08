Holiday Inn Express Astana to open in capital city of Kazakhstan in 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is one of the world's leading hotel companies announced about signing of an agreement on opening of Holiday Inn Express Astana in the capital city of Kazakhstan. This hotel will become the sixth hotel opened in Kazakhstan under IHG brand, and the first Holiday Inn Express in the region.

Holiday Inn Express Astana will open in 2018, and Fido Estate LLP is going to be a managing company under the franchise agreement.

"Holiday Inn Express is our most rapidly growing brand in the world and we are glad to open this hotel in Astana. We are confident that Holiday Inn Express format, a leader of simple and comfortable travelling for everyone, will be in demand in Astana," director for strategic development of IHG in Russia, CIS countries, the Baltic states and Scandinavia Alexey Korobkin told.

Holiday Inn Express Astana will be located in Yesil district of Astana at Turan avenue.