Hollande, Putin call for ‘broad’ coalition to fight terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM French President Francois Hollande and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin called for a "broad coalition" to fight Islamic State militants in Syria, even amid fading chances that a wave of terrorist attacks will become the catalyst for a united front involving Russia and the U.S.

“We must build this broad coalition that I have mentioned to hit terrorism,” Hollande said at the start of talks with Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday. “I am in Moscow with you to see how we can act together, to see how we can coordinate to hit this terrorist group and at the same time find a political solution for Syria.” Putin said that Russia has also suffered from terrorism and understands France’s experience. “All of this is forcing us to combine efforts against a common enemy. We are prepared for this cooperation, Mr. President.”

Before leaving Paris, Hollande, who met with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Tuesday, reiterated French demands for the eventual ouster of beleaguered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has been bolstered by a two-month bombing campaign by Russia. His meeting with Putin aims to “draw all the lessons” from the Nov. 13 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, Hollande told reporters Thursday.

