Hollywood celebrities to come for Eurasia festival in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international film festival "Eurasia" will take place in Astana as part of the EXPO-2017, said Director for Culture and Art of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Almaz Nurazkhan.

According to him, the famous Hollywood actors and celebrities are expected to come for the event. "At the moment we are checking the schedules. It is no easy to have them come here. At present we are negotiating. I'm sure they will be come", Nurazkhan said.

According to the organizers, Eurasia film festival includes competition and non-competition programs, presentation of film projects for investors, round tables etc.

The film festival was founded in 1998 in Kazakhstan. All festivals have been held in Almaty except for the 5th festival which was held in Astana in 2008.