Hollywood plans to film in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, Deputy Chairman of the Board for strategic development of the State Center for Support of National Cinema (Kazakhstan Film Commission) Igor Tsai met with American producers who recently visited Kazakhstan. The meeting was attended by managers and representatives of LIONSGATE, NBC Universal, Warner Horizon, The Discovery, Global Film Solutions, etc., a press release of the State Center for Support of National Cinema reads.

«This is the next step to theagreements reached during the 15th international film festival«Eurasia». Producers were interested in detailed production issues inKazakhstan and pointed out the urgent need for close cooperation of Americanfilmmakers with a single operator in Kazakhstan – our center. The next meetingis scheduled for the end of August, the subject of discussion will be theprospects of filming several American projects in Kazakhstan,» said Igor Tsai.

The FAM tour, organized by theState Center for Support of the National Cinema of Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan FilmCommission), fully showed the whole potential of the country, which isinteresting for Hollywood. Before starting large projects, which are associatedwith great responsibility, we always choose reliable and professional partners.Such business partner in Kazakhstan for Hollywood producers is AndreyKhazbulatov. We learned a lot about the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty andMangystau, as well as history and culture. We are already planning severalprojects! Of course, it will take time to study all the issues, but we areinterested in filming in Kazakhstan! Moreover, the new law of cinematography inKazakhstan is one of the important aspects that will become the base forlarge-scale projects. We continue to work with the film support center toclarify the specifications of subsidies in the field of cinematography. As soonas it will be completed, we organize a briefing with the American Associationof cinematographers (MPAA), underscores the President of the American company«Global Policy Initiatives» Jay Footlik.

The main point during thenegotiations was made on the development of Hollywood production in Kazakhstanon historical, cultural and scientific topics, the establishment of the filmindustry in Kazakhstan, training of local crew through the exchange ofexperience with Hollywood film companies, the integration of Kazakh culture onworld screens. Questions related to organization of «Kazakhstan week» inHollywood were also discussed on the meeting.